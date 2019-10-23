Five-star tight end Arik Gilbert chose LSU over Alabama and Georgia on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Marietta native made his decision at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta at his All-American Bowl jersey ceremony. He is the No. 10 prospect in the nation and the No. 1 tight end, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Last season as a junior at Marietta High School, Gilbert led Cobb County with 1,210 receiving yards. He also had 14 touchdowns, five of which came in one game against North Paulding.
The Bulldogs pushed hard for Gilbert, who made his official visit to Georgia on Oct. 18 and attended the Kentucky game. 247Sports gave Georgia a 12% chance to land the tight end. Alabama had an 88% chance.
Gilbert also spurned Clemson and Texas A&M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.