Darnell Washington, a five-star prospect from Las Vegas, announced that he will attend Georgia next season. He signed on Dec. 18 but kept his decision under wraps until halftime of Thursday's Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, Florida.
The 6-foot-7.5, 261-pound tight end chose Georgia over Alabama, Florida, Miami and Tennessee. Washington is the No. 10 player in the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Washington is a major piece in yet another elite recruiting class for Georgia, who has had a top three recruiting class for three consecutive years. The Bulldogs entered Wednesday with the No. 4 class but are still in the running for three more five-star players.
- Running back Zach Evans is widely expected to come to Georgia, but he delayed his announcement after originally intending to sign during the fourth quarter of the All-American Game.
- In lieu of the All-American Game, cornerback Kelee Ringo is playing in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday. 247Sports predicts he will choose Georgia in a ceremony at the game, which starts at 1 p.m. Ringo tweeted that he has already signed with a team.
- Offensive tackle Broderick Jones is committed to the Bulldogs but hasn't signed yet. Sam Pittman's departure leaves Jones' decision up in the air.
Washington's decision might help offset the fact that Arik Gilbert, a five-star tight end from Marietta, Georgia, spurned the Bulldogs in favor of the national championship-bound LSU Tigers when he committed in October.
All rankings and ratings are according to the 247Sports Composite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.