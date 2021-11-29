Georgia-Alabama. A matchup growing in frequency, as both teams have played five times in the last 10 years. Of those matchups, three have been for either a conference or national championship. As the Bulldogs prepare for another meeting with the Crimson Tide for an SEC Championship, both teams have star players that can be the difference between winning a conference championship or not.
For the Bulldogs, their run to the SEC Championship has been fueled by the top defense in the country, allowing an average of 203.6 yards per game. A key member of Georgia’s defense has been senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis. In the 2021 regular season, Davis had 24 total tackles, two sacks and a rushing touchdown against Charleston Southern.
“I think [Davis] is one of the most dominant players in college football,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “Any defensive lineman, I guess you can look at a lot of things, but the number one thing is how hard are they to block? And he's really hard to block.”
Davis’ tackles total ranks 13th on the team, while his sack total is eighth on Georgia’s defense.
Leading the Bulldogs in tackles is linebacker Channing Tindall with 57, and fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean is tied with Adam Anderson with five sacks for the team lead. Dean is also second on the team in tackles for losses with 7.5.
Dean is one of nine players with at least 4.5 tackles for loss, something that Saban said makes the Bulldogs' defense so dangerous.
“This is not a one-man wrecking crew. This is a really, really good group of players who play well together,” Saban said. “There's multiple players that have [the] ability to make plays.”
For Alabama, its defense is headlined by sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. He is coming off a freshman season where he earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team. In his first year, he ended with seven sacks, third in the conference in 2020.
Head coach Kirby Smart said that Anderson Jr. reminds him of linebacker Rashaan Evans when he switched to inside linebacker. Smart helped coach Evans when the two were at Alabama, and Evans currently plays for the Tennessee Titans.
“[Anderson Jr.] is so explosive, twitchy, and tough,” Smart said. “So, he strikes people and really strikes blocks really well. It will be a key part of the game in terms of the way he plays and affects the game.”
Georgia is coming into the SEC Championship with a berth to the CFP virtually secured as the only undefeated team in the conference. Meanwhile, Alabama is fighting for a chance to repeat as national champions after falling to Texas A&M earlier this season.
The Bulldogs have failed to beat the Crimson Tide since 2007, with Alabama winning a national championship and two SEC Championships in the last five meetings. Smart said that this year is different from all the previous matchups.
“Every year is independent of the previous,” Smart said. “Our job is to go play the best possible game we can. That's what we've been trying to build towards this year. We haven't played our best yet, and we think our best is still out there.”