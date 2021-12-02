For the past five years, Georgia football has had a top-five national recruiting class. Under head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have been able to acquire some of the best high school talent in the country. However, in one of the program’s most historic seasons, the playmakers were not as highly rated coming into college.
Stetson Bennett, Devonte Wyatt, Justin Shaffer and Ladd McConkey have all made their mark on Georgia’s undefeated regular season. While they have produced for the Bulldogs, none of them were five- or even four-star recruits coming out of high school.
Wyatt, Shaffer and McConkey were all listed as three-star recruits, according to Rivals.com. Bennett was listed as a two-star recruit before leaving Georgia to attend Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, for a year and coming back to the Bulldogs.
Smart said he does not put stock into player’s stars when he is recruiting future Bulldogs.
“I have no idea what the stars are, nor do I care,” Smart said. “It’s not like we have that in our records. We don’t put that beside their name. Some places, they put what the recruiting analysts say about them. I don’t care. I just care more about the player.”
The process
As players compete for their high schools all across the country, colleges are also in the middle of playing. While still in season, Smart continues to look for players despite the challenges of balancing coaching and recruiting.
Smart said the coaching staff has to manage its time between preparing for games, the mental health of players, developing relationships with players and recruiting.
Even with the challenges, Smart and the coaching staff make visits to watch players in person, something Smart said is valuable when looking at potential future Bulldogs.
“Watching them compete live, there’s no substitute for that,” Smart said. “Because you see how they interact with players, fans, the coaches, how they react to a poor play, how they react to a really good play.”
Rivals.com recruiting analyst Ryan Wright said Rivals uses different ways to assess players’ talent and assign stars. Wright said they study film, watch players in person and have their own camp series.
The camp series gives high school recruits the opportunity to compete against other players from across the country. Wright said these camps give recruits who are not as highly rated the chance to be noticed by college coaches.
“There’s that water cooler talk, if you will, names [and] information gets spread. College coaches get tips and stuff like that,” Wright said. “So, anytime a player can go out and compete, and show that they belong, I encourage it, and great things can happen.”
Once players have gone through the recruiting process, they now have the decision of where to play college football. While recruits often have multiple schools fighting for their signature, there is a lot to consider when choosing the next step.
Players have to choose teams that are best suited to their style of play to have the best possible college career and move onto the NFL, Wright said. A player’s fit in a system and a coach’s ability to develop young talent could hurt or increase the chances of playing professionally.
“Not all college coaches are the same when it comes to being able to develop players, and that’s why we have good coaches,” Wright said. “Some coaches are better at getting those guys prepared for the league.”
Making history
Despite not being highly rated coming out of high school, Bennett, McConkey and Shaffer have made their mark on the 2021 Bulldogs.
Bennett came into the season as the backup quarterback to JT Daniels after Daniels impressed at the end of 2020. Daniels was the starting quarterback heading into the 2021 season, starting against Clemson, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. However, an injury forced Bennett into the starting role, and he helped lead Georgia’s offense to an undefeated regular season.
He threw for 1,985 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions through 11 games played. Bennett was able to find success through the air behind Georgia’s offensive line, who allowed eight sacks through 12 games, which ranked second in the country behind Army West Point.
A large part of the offensive line’s success has been due to the consistent presence of Shaffer. He started all 12 regular season games at left guard after leaving Cedar Grove High School as a three-star recruit.
“I looked at it as motivation because I felt like I was underrated. I came in, day one, worked like I had a chip on my shoulder and always kept my head down,” Shaffer said.
With time to throw the ball, Bennett has found McConkey as one of the offense’s most consistent threats. McConkey finished second in receiving yards with 395 yards as a redshirt freshman.
The Bulldogs’ historic regular season was led by the defense, which allowed an average of 230.6 yards per game, the best in the country.
Wyatt played a large role in Georgia’s defensive success, playing in 11 of 12 games. He ended the regular season with six tackles for loss, which was tied for third-highest on the team with Channing Tindall.
The Bulldogs have had one of the program’s best seasons, and they have been led by players who were not highly rated coming out of high school. However, on any given Saturday, anything can happen.
“There’s all sorts of success stories across the board about guys that just had the heart and the work ethic and also were lucky enough to stay healthy to make it through. That’s what makes the game fun and amazing is you just never know,” Wright said.