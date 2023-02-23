The State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is set to induct three former Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 25. Al Parker, Mark Richt, and Steve Webber will represent the Bulldogs among others being inducted at the City Auditorium in Macon.
Parker, a standout junior tennis player prior to his career at Georgia, won two national singles crowns to pair with 10 other titles in singles and doubles. He earned All-American status from 1988-1991 including his 1991 Academic All-American of the Year award. Parker is no stranger to halls of fame, as he has previously been inducted to the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Collegiate Tennis Hall of Fame in 2007.
Richt coached on the gridiron for 15 seasons, amassing a 145-51 record with two Southeastern Conference titles (2002, 2005) and six SEC East Division titles. Following his successful career as the Georgia football head coach, he returned to coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami, for three seasons. Richt is currently retired and living in Athens while working as an analyst for the ACC Network. Richt is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Webber coached Georgia baseball for 16 seasons. He was at the helm of the program while it was most successful, reaching the College World Series for the first time in 1987 and winning it all in 1990. Webber is Georgia baseball’s winningest coach as he tallied 500 career victories. Webber served as a pitching coach for multiple professional organizations including the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros before passing away on Nov. 12, 2022.
The additional members of the Class of 2023 are Jackie Bradford, Buck Godfrey, Andruw Jones, Shawn Jones, Stan Kasten and Ron Reed.