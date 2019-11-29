The Red & Black will preview the upcoming men's tennis spring season with stories on each of the four freshmen, three of whom are from other countries. The fourth and final part focuses on Tyler Zink, a native of Bradenton, Florida.
Not many are able to say that they were the first student from the University of Georgia in 13 years to win the U.S. Open Junior Doubles Title. Tyler Zink can.
Zink is a freshman player on the men’s tennis team and is not only ranked No. 8 nationally but also No. 3 in Florida.
He was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Bradenton, Florida, when he was 12 years old to pursue his tennis aspirations. He trained at IMG Academy for three-to-four years before attending college. Since he was young, he knew he wanted to become a professional tennis player and felt that coming to Georgia was perfect for that.
“I had a good idea of where I wanted to go,” said Zink. “I was interested in the coaches Manual Diaz and Jamie Hunt and their ideas for me.”
Zink said he and his two coaches were on the same page when it came to what he wanted to accomplish. Diaz and Hunt know his goal is to become a professional tennis player and Zink said they know what it takes to get to the top.
The transition from Florida to Georgia was easy for Zink to deal with — what became hard was coming up with a balance between his academics, travels and tennis.
“I was homeschooled growing up. So, being back in a classroom was little different for me,” Zink said. “Although, I am used to traveling so often because of tennis and it became easy to be in Athens a couple of weeks at a time.”
To prepare for any upcoming tournaments or matches, Zink includes a lot of fitness to his day and allows himself to have some recovery time.
“I believe that the work is done before a tournament,” said Zink. “It’s important to take care of all of the little details — that makes all the difference.”
Right before a tournament, Zink likes to listen to a lot of music to help him remain calm. He said it helps to “lock you in” before the match starts and keeps you in a good mindset for the challenge ahead.
Zink believes he has to achieve his goals for the upcoming season to get another step closer to becoming a pro.
“I want to keep developing my game,” said Zink. “I’m on the edge of a good breakthrough and because of that I am going to keep working hard.”
But his goals aren’t just individual. Next semester, the Bulldogs will have a chance to compete for the NCAA championship. The title is something Zink and his teammates are going after as they continually grow their bond. The team is very supportive with each other and through it all they make sure to have each others’ backs.
“It doesn’t matter if they’re a senior or sophomore,” Zink said. “They’re always there.”
Through it all, no matter what happens and how much he misses being back home with his family, his teammates will be there for him.
“I didn’t actually know Tyler when I first got here, but I had already seen him in a couple of junior tournaments,” freshman Erik Grevelius said. “Knowing him as much as I do know, I can say that he is a really humble guy even with his success in tennis.”
If there’s one thing that is for certain, it’s how excited Zink is for the upcoming dual season which starts in January.
“I think if we all stay determined and do all the right things, everything will come together,” said Zink. “We need to believe in ourselves 100%”
