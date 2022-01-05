UGA’s Engagement, Leadership, and Service department announced it will be hosting a watch party at Stegeman Coliseum for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday with free admission.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. between No. 3 Georgia and No. 1 Alabama. The event is limited to UGA students, faculty and staff only. A valid UGACard will be required to attend. The first 500 students will receive a free t-shirt.
Concessions will open, but alcohol will not be served after Stegeman announced it will serve alcohol at Georgia basketball games. Monday is the start of UGA classes for the upcoming semester.
Stegeman was open for a watch party the last time Georgia was in the national championship in 2018. The Bulldogs fell to Alabama 26-23 in overtime.