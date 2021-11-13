After Georgia’s Week 1 starting quarterback JT Daniels suffered an injury early in the season, Stetson Bennett stepped up to take over the job under center.
After his sixth start in a row and seventh this season, head coach Kirby Smart is confident in the senior’s ability to lead this team, bringing them to an undefeated conference schedule for the first time in 39 years.
Against Tennessee, Bennett threw a season high 29 attempts. He completed 17 of those, finishing with a 59% completion rate and 213 passing yards.
While Smart noted that Bennett can still improve, the quarterback carried his team to a win in more ways than one.
“He can still play better. He can make good decisions and not try to make every play an elite play,” Smart said. “There’s some times that he has to decide to run it, throw it away, but he made some plays with his feet that really helped convert for our offense.”
Bennett has proven his ability to find openings and carry the ball, recording one rushing play in each game since Week 2. On Saturday, he put up a season-high eight attempts and 40 yards to Georgia’s 274 total yards on the ground.
Georgia got off to a slow start against Tennessee, allowing a touchdown on the first drive of the game for the first time this season. Neyland Stadium was an atmosphere that quarterbacks hope to never face.
“This is a tough place to play. They have an explosive offense, they’ve got talented people on defense and there’s 102,000 people in the stands,” Bennett said. “We weathered the storm and just kept chopping.”
In the middle of the second quarter, Bennett found an opening to run the ball nine yards for his first rushing touchdown of the season. The quarterback said he “saw green grass and just ran.”
The play ended a five-play, 40-yard drive and gave Georgia its first lead of the game at 17-10.
Bennett said that his dad pushes him to run more often because he has consistently been fast throughout his football career, but Smart noted that it is important to be smart with his rushing attempts because of his smaller stature.
“It's always a little less painful the next day to throw it,” Bennett said.
On his rushing touchdown, he remained largely untouched, which Smart credits to the offensive line’s strong showing by the second quarter.
“[Tennessee] did bring some pressure… and we didn’t block them right sometimes,” Smart said. “I think our offensive line did a really nice job in the run game. You’ve got to remember: Stetson’s probably been the least sacked guy in the country this year.”
Smart’s note on keeping Bennett protected is almost true: before Week 11, the Bulldogs ranked second in the nation in sacks allowed this season with five through nine games.
Despite not planning on using Bennett as a regular starter at the beginning of the season, the Bulldogs have utilized him as a threat to opponents in different capacities.
“His feet have made a new weapon, a new dynamic that our offense needs,” Smart said.