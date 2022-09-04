Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett became the 11th Georgia player ever to be named Walter Camp National Player of the Week following his performance in Georgia’s 49-3 rout of Oregon.
Bennett threw for a career high 368 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score in three quarters against Oregon.
With Bennett in the game, Georgia converted all eight of its third downs and scored touchdowns on all six of its offensive possessions.
10 different players caught passes from Bennett, who picked up his 15th win as a starter for the Bulldogs.
Former Bulldog Channing Tindall earned this recognition last year, but Bennett became the first offensive player for Georgia to earn this honor since Todd Gurley did so in 2014.
Georgia will return to action on Saturday for its home opener against Samford. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.