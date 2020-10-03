Junior quarterback Stetson Bennett was never expected to find meaningful playing time for Georgia this season. But if it weren’t for Bennett, perhaps the Bulldogs wouldn’t hold a 2-0 record after defeating No. 7 Auburn 27-6 on Saturday.
Head coach Kirby Smart wouldn’t publicly commit to Bennett as the Bulldogs’ starter in the days leading up to their top 10 matchup against Auburn. Smart did, however, say that Southern California transfer JT Daniels would be medically cleared for the first time this season, resulting in an understandable expectation by many that the redshirt sophomore would make his Georgia debut.
Daniels never saw the field. The starting quarterback position appears to now be Bennett’s to lose.
"If he continues to prepare the way he has and execute the way he has and [if] the offense continues to function around him, [then starting Bennett] is certainly the plan," Smart said during a virtual postgame press conference.
Bennett followed up his Week 1 performance against Arkansas by performing just as well in his first Georgia start, completing 17 of his 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown. Four of Georgia’s first five drives of the evening resulted in points, as the Bulldogs jumped out to an imposing 21-point lead heading into halftime.
Georgia’s offense only managed to score three points in the second half, but it was mainly due to conservative play calling as its defense continued to rattle Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. The Tigers finished with 216 total yards of offense, and Nix finished throwing 21-for-41 for 177 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
"It's so easy to play football when the defense plays as well as they did," Bennett said during a virtual postgame press conference.
Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele routinely tried to rattle Bennett, particularly on third down. But that’s where Bennett looked most comfortable. Georgia finished converting on 64.3% of its third downs, and Bennett deserves much of the credit as he finished 8-for-11 for 111 yards and one touchdown on third down.
Georgia’s offense finished with 415 total yards with Bennett at the helm before Mathis entered with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Bennett completed passes to nine different Bulldogs and found the most comfort throwing to redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson, as the two connected nine times for 147 yards.
As Georgia heads into its first SEC East matchup at home next Saturday against Tennessee, it appears to have its quarterback situation answered.
"I was really proud of Stetson and the way he handled things," Smart said. "[He was] very composed. He probably had some balls he wished he could have back, but he'll only get better — I hope — from here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.