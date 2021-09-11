For spectators at the stadium and the college football world as a whole, it was anyone’s guess who would be starting at quarterback for Georgia until half an hour before kick-off.
Early in the week, the expectation was that redshirt freshman Carson Beck would get the starting nod. Stetson Bennett knew on Thursday that he would be starting against UAB, but that didn’t impact his preparation.
“Honestly, I just prepared like we were playing Clemson like I did last week and like I did every game that I started and every game that I have been here, I just prepared the same way,” Bennett said.
The normally unrattled Bennett admitted even he was nervous before the game.
“I couldn't even eat the pre-game meal,” Bennett said.
From his first throw of the game, it was clear that Bennett would be silencing his nerves and his doubters against the Blazers.
Receiver Jermaine Burton ran past his defender, and Bennett lofted a perfectly thrown ball for a 73-yard touchdown pass. Three of his next four completions were also touchdowns to Kenny McIntosh, Brock Bowers and Arian Smith.
“It didn’t matter to me what outside people were talking about,” Bennett said of his detractors after the game. “It didn’t really matter to me what anybody else said.”
At the end of the first half, Bennett was 8 for 9 with 269 yards passing and a quarterback rating of 566.8. There was a conscious effort from the offense to push the ball down the field, looking for the big plays that had evaded them in the opener against Clemson.
“That’s usually an Oklahoma statline when they play North- or Southwest Texas,” Bennett quipped in his postgame press conference.
For the players around Bennett, there was little doubt that he could get the job done when he was given the start.
“Ahhhh... the mailman. He’s just himself. He’s someone that’s always going to come in and work with excitement. He walks around the locker room singing,” defensive lineman Travon Walker said. “His spirit is always up, no matter what. Everything that he’s been through, he’s still one of those players that’s going to show up and work hard every day”
“To see him step into that light again for a second time is special,” left tackle Jamaree Salyer said of Bennett. “You can’t really put that into words, it’s kind of like ‘Wow, I’m glad I was there to see that.’”
The varied group of receivers that got involved for Georgia is a great long-term sign about the potential this offense has. Brock Bowers looks like a seasoned veteran in only his second game, and with players like Darnell Washington, Kearis Jackson and potentially George Pickens being added to this skill position group throughout the season, passing the ball should be a strength of the team.
“I am really proud of the way that Stetson has handled himself,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “No one has been better to the University of Georgia than Stetson Bennett.”
It’s unlikely that Bennett will see another start for Georgia if JT Daniels is ready to roll before the Bulldogs take on South Carolina next weekend, but if this is the last appearance of the “Mailman” for the Georgia football program, it was about as memorable as a quarterback performance can be.