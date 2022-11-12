Steve Webber

Steve Webber, the winningest coach in the history of Georgia baseball, died on Nov. 12, 2022 at the age of 74. (Courtesy/UGA Athletics)

Steve Webber died in his home on Saturday afternoon after a lengthy battle with an illness. He was 74 years old. He is survived by his wife, daughter and three grandchildren.

Webber, a member of UGA’s Circle of Honor, began as Georgia’s head baseball coach in 1981. He won 500 games during his tenure, taking the team to its first two College World Series appearances.

He secured the baseball team’s only national championship victory in 1990, which also marked the first College World Series victory for the SEC. Webber was the winningest head coach in program history, earning the SEC Coach of the Year honor in 1987 and the National Coach of the Year award in 1990.

After 16 seasons with Georgia, Webber transitioned to Major League Baseball, working with five different organizations over two decades in the league. His final stop, in 2016, was as a pitching consultant for the Atlanta Braves.

After his coaching career, Webber retired to his home in Atlanta, where he died.

