Georgia baseball improved to 16-3 on the season after defeating reigning national champions Mississippi State 12-11 on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field. The Bulldogs’ bats showed up big in the win, led by sophomore Corey Collins who had 4 RBIs and 2 walks. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
Cole Tate delivers again for Georgia
Graduate student Cole Tate walked Georgia off with an RBI single to left, his second of the season.
“It was a great feeling just getting up there and being relax and not being too jumpy,” Tate said. “ I was just trying to do what I do best, which is hitting line drives and I got a pitch I could do it with.”
Tate’s walk off earned Georgia a series-clinching win over Mississippi State and earned head coach Scott Stricklin his 600th career win. Stricklin joins four other active SEC coaches with at least 600 victories.
We just kept fighting back," Stricklin said. " I mean both teams, it was a heavyweight fight, both slugging back and forth.”
Georgia was able to keep fighting, winning their seventh straight game despite an early 5-1 deficit.
Command Issues for Georgia Pitchers
Georgia’s pitching was not at its best on Saturday, giving up 11 earned runs and 8 walks.
Starting pitcher Luke Wagner displayed command issues right from the start and finished the game after three innings pitched in which he gave up three earned runs and three walks.
The Georgia bullpen did not fare much better than Wagner as they went six innings pitched in which they gave up eight runs, four walks and a grand slam.
Mississippi State was able to get to sophomore reliever Jaden Woods who gave up a grand slam in the seventh inning and solo home run in the ninth that allowed Mississippi State to tie the game.
“ I mean Jaden is one of our best pitchers no doubt,” Tate said. “ And him having just a little off day and having our bats coming through and picking him up was huge for our team.”
Late Inning Offense continues to roll
A day after Georgia’s offense scored seven runs in the eight inning to win game one of the series vs Mississippi State, Georgia’s offense put up six runs in the sixth inning, one run in the eight and one run in the ninth to complete the comeback in game two of the series.
Cole Tate, Parks Harbor and Chaney Rogers all picked up RBIs in the sixth inning, with Rogers scoring three runs with a double down the left field line.
Georgia had been trailing Mississippi State the whole game up until the sixth inning.
Georgia had a brief 10-6 lead after the sixth inning but Mississippi State responded with four runs in the seventh to tie the game.
However, sophomore Corey Collins hit a solo homerun in the eight inning to give Georgia the lead again. Collins was 3-3 on the day with four RBIs and two walks.
Ultimately, Cole Tate delivered for Georgia in the ninth to clinch the series.
“Everybody stepped up and everybody did their jobs,” Stricklin said. “Whatever your role is, make sure you embrace it and when you are asked to do a job, do it and I thought our guys stepped up.”
Georgia returns to action on Sunday for the series finale which is scheduled for 12:02 p.m at Foley Field.