Georgia baseball completed its opening weekend by defeating Richmond 5-4 on Sunday. The Bulldogs needed another comeback as they were down 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, but they scored a total of five runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to complete the three-game sweep. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Will Childers’ career debut
With Georgia losing 4-3, freshman right-handed pitcher Will Childers made his career debut to begin the sixth inning in relief for pitcher Darryn Pasqua after Pasqua allowed three hits, hit a batter and gave up the only run of the fifth.
Childers faced four batters in the sixth, striking out the first and getting out of the inning with a runner stranded on first base.
The Bulldogs scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take their first lead of the game. Childers kept Georgia ahead in the top of the seventh by striking out two more batters through the eighth inning before ultimately walking Richmond’s Mark Ready to put an end to his night.
Childers finished with 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.
“Childers was just explosive,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We felt like that’s what he could be.”
Coming out of high school, Childers was drafted in the 30th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he decided to come to Georgia anyway. Childers’ father, Will Childers, was drafted in the ninth round of the 1997 MLB Draft, and his uncle Terry Childers played baseball for Georgia from 1989-92.
Tucker Bradley closes on the mound
Stricklin chose to replace Childers with redshirt junior Tucker Bradley, who has done it all for the Bulldogs throughout their opening weekend series against Richmond.
Sunday was Bradley’s first appearance on the mound since 2017. He entered the eighth inning with two outs and Richmond’s Peyton Sanderson on first base and was able to retire the only batter he faced to get out of the jam.
Bradley only needed to face three batters to get the save in the ninth, as he forced two to fly out to the outfield and struck out the other to secure Georgia’s 5-4 victory.
“I was feeling it [on the mound],” Bradley said. “I’ve been itching to get back out there. I’ve been looking forward to the opportunity for a while.”
Apart from ending the game on the mound, Bradley finished going 1-for-3 with two walks. He also leads the team with a .600 batting average and 5 RBIs following the first series.
Riley King’s opening weekend struggles
Redshirt junior Riley King had an uneventful start to opening weekend, going a combined 1-for-10 at the plate during Friday and Saturday’s victories against Richmond. His Sunday afternoon was much of the same, as he went 0-for-3 with a walk to lower his batting average to .077 on the season.
King had a career batting average of .291 entering this season but chose to return to the Bulldogs after being selected in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves.
At the start of the series, King was placed in the fourth spot in the lineup but was moved down to hit fifth on Sunday.
After striking out in his first at-bat, King had a chance to put Georgia on the board in the fourth inning with Tucker Bradley in scoring position on third base, but he flew out to the second baseman for the second out of the inning.
In the sixth inning, King had his final plate appearance with two outs, the bases loaded and an opportunity to add to Georgia’s 5-4 lead, but he hit a grounder right back to Richmond pitcher Antonio Balducci to end the inning.
