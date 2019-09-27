An early goal set the offensive tone for the Georgia women’s soccer team Thursday night, but an effective opposing goalkeeper and imprecise chances in front of the goal were enough to keep the Bulldogs from a win over the LSU Tigers.
Georgia soccer played to a 1-1 draw against LSU at the Turner Soccer Complex after 90 minutes of regulation time and a 20-minute overtime period.
The tone of the game appeared to be set in the first five minutes as forward Reagan Glisson connected to the end of a cross in the box by Katie Ralys for a Georgia goal. After the early lead, the Bulldogs took 34 shots, 18 on frame, in the remaining 107 minutes of the game.
“One of our game goals [is] to do really well in the first and last five in the half,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “I thought we started well and to get a goal in that time frame was important for us and hopefully set the tone for us, and it did, we just weren’t able to follow up.”
LSU responded late in the game in the 81st minute to propel the teams into overtime, where the score remained 1-1 until the final buzzer. The Tigers totaled only 5 shots during regulation and overtime periods.
The Tigers’ goalkeeper Emma Grace Goldman kept Georgia’s chances out of the net successfully throughout the game with 16 saves total. Georgia’s plan to keep shots out of the air and instead, into low corners, proved difficult.
“I thought the goalkeeper played extremely well,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “We need to better in some of those situations to tuck balls away.”
Sophomore Abby Boyan took five shots over the duration of the 110 minutes of game play, three of which were on frame. She was accompanied by Daria Stan and Chloe Chapman to contribute the most shots of the evening.
“Obviously I wanted to score and do something for the team, but they just kept on dropping so I took the opportunity to shoot from distance,” said Boyan.
The Bulldogs’ multitude of chances on goal came from a high-intensity offensive line fueled by a deep bench. Twenty players on the 33-man roster took the field and kept offensive momentum throughout the game.
Of the substitutes, Chloe Chapman totals three goals in the season and Ashley Anderson sums two. The Bulldogs’ deep bench keeps the offensive strength in long games such as Thursday’s matchup against LSU.
“We call them game changers,” Lesesne said. “We want them to come in and be impactful. I don’t think we’re a group of superstars ... We are a collective, and it shows when we step onto the field.”
Georgia’s draw with LSU brings up multiple positives for the Bulldogs going forward, including the trend of being persistent in the attack.
Against Missouri on Sunday, Lesesne believes fresh turf and a new day will revitalize the team to make offensively effective plays.
“Hopefully we’ll be more clinical in the final third,” he said. “I hope we generate thirty shots each match. It shows that we’ve had good possession and led to most of the attacking in the final third.”
