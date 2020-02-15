Georgia baseball improved to a 2-0 record on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field, defeating the Richmond Spiders 9-3 in game two of its opening weekend series. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:
Solid start for Cole Wilcox
Right-handed pitcher Cole Wilcox, a preseason All-American projected to go in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, had a solid first appearance in his sophomore campaign.
The 6-foot-5 native of Chickamauga, Georgia, recorded his highest number of strikeouts in a single game, making it to eight strikeouts before wrapping up his performance after the fifth inning.
Wilcox made the feat in dramatic fashion. Richmond loaded the bases in the fifth before Wilcox struck out two consecutive batters. He tied his previous single-game best of seven strikeouts off Richmond’s Johnny Hipsman and eclipsed it by striking out Dominic Toso.
Wilcox said he felt less nervous stepping onto the mound in 2020. He was able to focus more on his pitches than his mentality and credited a year of experience to his comfort level.
“I feel like a completely different pitcher,” Wilcox said. “Last year, I felt like I was working on a lot of things, and it wasn’t much pitch-making. This year, it was all pitch-making.”
In addition to the eight strikeouts, Wilcox finished with one earned run, five hits and two walks. He credited the success on Saturday to the effectiveness of his fastball.
“Everything plays off that fastball, if you get swings and misses off that,” Wilcox said. “Being able to see those swings and misses just builds confidence.”
Ben Anderson breaks through
Leadoff hitter Ben Anderson is setting himself up to be one of Georgia baseball’s top stars in 2020.
The center fielder from LaGrange, Georgia, scored four runs, reached base five times and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two singles and a triple on Saturday.
Anderson, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Furman, brings solid plate production to the Bulldogs’ 2020 campaign. Anderson batted a team-best .361 in his freshman year with the Paladins in 2018, but sat out the 2019 season in Athens due to NCAA transfer rules.
Head coach Scott Stricklin said Anderson typically plays with quiet confidence, but he saw a change in his demeanor on Saturday. After he hit a triple in the eighth inning, Anderson fist pumped the air in excitement.
“He doesn’t really say much of a word,” Stricklin said. “It was kind of funny to see him get emotional after he hit the triple. … Our guys laughed in the dugout.”
Bats getting hot early
Georgia started producing at the plate early on Saturday, recording three runs and four hits in the first inning. Eight Bulldogs stepped up to the plate in the first and all but two of them made it on base.
The Bulldogs’ first inning success was started up by a single from Anderson. Then, a Cam Shepherd double to center field scored Anderson for the Bulldogs’ first run of the day. Tucker Bradley launched a home run to the scoreboard in the third spot, adding two more runs in the first and giving Georgia a 3-0 lead.
“There’s no easy breath in our lineup,” Stricklin said. “I think one through nine, when you look at it, guys with experience, guys who are older, and we’re just a tough lineup to pitch to.”
Georgia continued producing at the plate behind strong performances from the top of its lineup. After being hit by a pitch in the second, Anderson scored off a Bradley single.
In the fourth inning, ninth-spot hitter Cole Tate reached first on a fielder’s choice. Singles from Anderson and Shepherd brought Tate home. A passed ball from Richmond relief pitcher James Hulbert then scored Anderson, and cleanup hitter Riley King singled to score Shepherd in the fourth, bringing the score to 7-0 heading to the fifth.
Shepherd’s eighth-inning single scored Anderson once again. Anderson made it home to cap Georgia’s day with nine runs and 13 hits. Georgia will finish up the weekend with its third game against Richmond on Sunday.
