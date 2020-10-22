In the lead-up to the 2016 election, Kayla Smith was between her first and second seasons with the Georgia track and field team when she missed the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot. After realizing she missed her chance, Smith scrambled and split the airfare with her parents to fly home to Indianapolis so she could fill out her ballot.
Four years later, Smith is more prepared. She changed her residency to Georgia and plans to vote early at Stegeman Coliseum.
Before the polls open up at Stegeman on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. for three days, Smith and her fellow athletes across the University of Georgia have done a lot of groundwork. From helping with voter registration to absentee ballot applications and keeping each other informed, athletes are prepared now more than ever.
“I think a lot of athletes tend to kind of forget that outside of sports, we are normal people,” Smith said. “The fact that we do sports doesn’t by any means exclude us from having an opinion or a voice or our vote mattering any more or less than anybody else’s.”
The movement started this summer when George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by police on May 25 in Minneapolis. In response, Georgia athletes discussed and looked for ways they could make an impact.
The Georgia football team had a 3 1/2 hour team meeting on Aug. 27, four days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Players shared experiences and established ways to help the Athens community and their fellow athletes. Getting all eligible Georgia athletes registered to vote was one of the actionable items.
“We’re trying to vote, we’re trying to do the little things right so we can make a bigger change in this world,” Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes said in a virtual press conference on Oct. 12.
The women’s basketball team partnered with When We All Vote, a nonprofit organization that looks to increase voter participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap. They set up voter registration tables at areas student-athletes frequented, like the University of Georgia Center for Continuing Education or grab-and-go food tables in Stegeman.
“It really started because they wanted to create change,” said women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor. “We want to make sure we’re a part of a movement and not a moment. We didn’t want to just wear a shirt or post something on social media. We wanted to be able to do something that we can look [at] and see the tangible effect of.”
Smith said she’s done the best she can to inform her younger teammates while being neutral and letting them make their own decisions.
“Sometimes people just need a push to do things,” Smith said. “Especially with us being student-athletes, like we’re very, very busy people, and things are kind of crazy right now. ... I think just taking a little bit of that burden off has really encouraged people to be excited.”
Part of relieving that burden has come from the Georgia Way, the student-athlete development program focused on life outside of sports. Magdi El Shahawy, the deputy athletic director for academics and student development, oversees the program and helped his staff establish a 10-week program called #DawgsToThePolls.
El Shahawy and his staff held Zoom meetings to talk over certain topics with student-athletes. They also made a push with videos and nonpartisan guides to election issues and candidates.
“I think [voting] gives you a sense of power,” said men’s basketball player Sahvir Wheeler. “So I think it gives me even more confidence to go out and do it again and educate others on why they should vote. I think it starts a recurring cycle.”
That cycle started for Taylor when she turned 18 years old. Even though she made stops as a player at Alabama and as a coach at Troy University, Louisiana Tech, Alabama, LSU and finally Georgia, Taylor always found time to vote. She believes it will be the same case for the women’s basketball team and other sports at Georgia.
There was assistance from coaches like Taylor and programs like the Georgia Way, but the responsibility is on the student-athletes. Taylor said she’s never seen them take initiative like this.
“This is something that is definitely on a larger scale than anything I have witnessed in my years of voting as a player, as a coach, as an assistant coach,” Taylor said. “The awareness and the impact of using your vote and why you should use your vote has never been more profound than now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.