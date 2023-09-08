With a 48-7 victory over UT Martin, Georgia football successfully kicked off its home slate with a win under its belt. The Bulldogs will have a relatively unencumbered path to the SEC championship, facing only two teams ranked in the Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 Poll in Tennessee and Ole Miss. Going 15-0 in the 2022 season and 14-1 in 2021, Georgia’s last loss was a 41-24 defeat in the 2021 SEC championship against Alabama.
University of Georgia students have not witnessed a loss in Sanford Stadium since 2019, when Georgia fell 17-20 in double-overtime against South Carolina. After Ball State, the Bulldogs’ home schedule consists of South Carolina, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Kentucky, Missouri and Ole Miss.
The Red & Black asked students around campus their opinions on Georgia’s 2023 home schedule, as well as record predictions for the regular season.
Jordan Dozier
Junior Finance major from Atlanta, Georgia
Record Prediction: 12-0
“It makes me just feel like the regular season doesn’t really matter. Because, everybody that we play isn’t good already when we go play them. If you’re blowing out a team like a UT Martin or something like that, that doesn’t really appeal to me. So I have to see what you guys are going to do.”
Cinphany McClure
Senior Public relations major from Providence, Rhode Island
Record Prediction: 12-0
“I think it’s just more of like ‘If you go [to the game] I’ll go’ type of thing. But people still want to go. Obviously we love the Dawgs and support them. So [I] think people are gonna go regardless just for the vibe, but it’s not like people are pressed to go.”
Kaleb Thibodeaux
Senior Marketing major Suwanee, Georgia
Record Prediction: 12-0
“It’s definitely a lot easier. Years past have been a little harder, this year is pretty easy. Our next year is a really hard schedule like Texas. At the end of the day I want to see my team win. But, at the same time, a blowout is never fun. It’s never entertaining.”
Semon Teklemariam
Sophomore Management information systems major Snellville, Georgia
Record Prediction: 12-0
“I would definitely say the schedule got a little easier. We still have some tough teams compared to other years. But, obviously we don’t play Alabama ... Everyone loves a close game. We like when it goes down to the wire. But every once in a while, I don’t think a blowout is that bad.”