Baseball
Seven current Georgia baseball players were named All-Stars in their respective leagues — Cole Tate, Chaney Rogers Riley King, Garrett Blaylock, Randon Jernigan, Ben Anderson and Darryn Pasqua.
Cole Wilcox is traveling with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, and was featured as the team played games in North Carolina, Taiwan and Japan. Wilcox made four appearances for a total of seven innings with four walks and seven strikeouts.
Aaron Schunk, a second round pick by the Colorado Rockies, is batting .315 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 15 RBIs for the Boise Hawks in the Class A Short-Season Northwest League. Tony Locey owns a 0-1 mark and a 2.25 ERA in six relief appearances between the Gulf Coast League (GCL) in Palm Beach, Florida, and now the Peoria Chiefs in the Class A Midwest League.
The other Bulldogs who made their professional debuts this summer were Tim Elliot with the Everett AquaSox in the Class A Short-Season Northwest League, LJ Talley with the Lansing Lugnuts in the Class A Midwest League, Zac Kristofak in the Rookie level Pioneer League and Tucker Maxwell between Williamsport of the Class A Short-Season New York Penn League and the GCL.
Track and Field
Future and present track and field athletes were in action this past week at the 2019 Pan American Games with seven total medals.
The 2018-2019 Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year Matthew Boling won two gold medals with his performances in the 100-meter and the 200 competitions. Boling also added two more gold medals as a part of the record-breaking 4x400m relay team as well as the 4x100m relay squad.
Incoming freshman Anna Hall added onto the gold medal count with her top-tier performance in the heptathlon. Current Georgia athlete Nicolas Yanek earned a silver
medal in the 10,000 and Shelby Tyler was awarded a bronze medal for her outing in the high jump.
Golf
Harmie Constantino, a rising sophomore on the Georgia women’s golf team, fired a 7-under-par 65 in the final round of the Georgia Women’s Open on her way to a six-shot victory at Achasta Golf Club on Tuesday, July 16.
Five Bulldogs were in the field, with incoming freshman Caroline Craig tying for 14th. Rising senior Kelsey Kurnett and junior college transfer Alison Crenshaw tied for 26th.
Georgia rising senior Spencer Ralston erased an 11-shot deficit in the final round on Sunday, July 14, to win the 20th annual Players Amateur and secure a berth in the 2020 RBC Heritage.
Ralston, a native of Gainesville, Georgia, closed the tournament at Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton, South Carolina, with an 9-under-par 63 to wind up with a 1-shot win at 19-under 269.
Tennis
In just his second event since suffering a left foot injury in the final of the Miami Open, former Georgia tennis player John Isner took home the Hall of Fame Tennis Championship in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sunday, July 21. In the final round, the No. 1-seeded Isner defeat the No. 7 seed, Alexander Bublik, in two sets, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Swimming and Diving
Recent Georgia graduates have been placing well at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Allison Schmitt, who graduated from Georgia in 2013, claimed a silver medal as a member of the U.S. 4x100 freestyle relay. Melanie Margalis, who completed her Georgia eligibility in 2014, placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley.
2017 graduate Olivia Smoliga earned the first major individual medal of her international career as she came in third in the 100 backstroke.
Other Georgia alums competing later in the World Championships include Hali Flickinger, Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland. Jack Bauerle, Georgia’s swimming and diving head coach, is serving as the U.S. assistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.