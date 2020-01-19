Covering every Georgia sport is a noble pursuit taken on by only one media outlet. However, with the deluge of coverage, it can be easy for some stories to get buried by more recent breaking news and go unnoticed.

For that reason, Red & Black sports is starting its Sunday reads series, recapping the week’s top sports headlines.

Gymnastics

After losing senior all-around gymnast Rachel Dickson to a season-ending Achilles tear before the season began, it was evident that new faces would have to step up for Georgia gymnastics. The loss of experience is compounded by the fact that for the 2020 season 11 of the 15 GymDogs are underclassmen.

With the GymDogs searching for their first home win of the season against Iowa State on Jan. 20, some of those underclassmen spoke about the team’s mentality.

Football

Some fans may find it healthy or relaxing to go on a football detox after the months long grind, but true die-hards know there’s no time like the present when it comes to worrying about who will be starting in more than seven months.

While Georgia’s defense remains mostly intact — keeping the likes of lineman Malik Herring, linebacker Monty Rice and safety Richard LeCounte — the offense will see some key pieces departing, namely Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift.

The Red & Black has made a comprehensive guide to Georgia’s retooled offense, as well as in-depth analyses of the offensive line, receivers, running backs and quarterbacks.

Swimming & Diving

With less than two months until the end of the 2019-20 NCAA postseason qualifying period, Georgia swimmers and divers are focused on their mantra: “Make the meet.”

With regular season matchups serving as a record of the team’s season, the real test is for individual competitors to earn an “A” time standard — the minimum required time to qualify them for their NCAA championships event.

Basketball

In its second SEC road game of the season, the Georgia men’s basketball team fell to Mississippi State 91-59. The lackluster performance was epitomized by the Bulldogs’ inability to compete down low, being outrebounded 40-22 and giving up 48 points in the paint.