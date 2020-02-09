Covering every Georgia sport is a noble pursuit taken on by only one media outlet. With such constant coverage, it can be easy for some stories to get buried by more recent breaking news and go unnoticed. For that reason, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping the week’s top sports headlines. You can check in and read the synopses, original articles or head to our favorite sports-related photo galleries.

This week, Georgia football signed its second No. 1 ranked recruiting class in three years. Both women’s and men’s basketball lost to SEC opponents, and softball won with ease on its opening weekend.

Football

After beating out Alabama for the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, Kirby Smart has established Georgia as a top recruiting program. Interestingly, Georgia has been looking outside the state for the majority of its talent, trending away from keeping talent in-state. In 2016, more than 77% of the recruiting class was made up of in-state players. This season, it was 32%.

Softball

In its opening day, Georgia softball won its first two games by a collective score of 21-2. The Bulldogs defeated Howard and Kent State 11-1 and 10-1, respectively. In the first games of her college career, freshman Sara Mosley served as the cleanup hitter, going 3-4 with four RBIs.

Gymnastics

Katie Heenan Dodson earned a World Championship bronze medal in Ghent, Belgium in 2001, and she joined Georgia’s staff in July 2019 as a volunteer assistant coach. Heenan Dodson, a former GymDog herself, now predominantly trains gymnasts on floor, where the GymDogs recently scored a 49.6 against Auburn — the team’s highest overall floor score in three years.

Basketball

The other residents of Stegeman Coliseum had an unfortunate week, with both teams ending up on the losing end of close matchups. Women’s basketball fell 73-65 against Missouri.

The week in sports came full-circle as Alabama defeated Georgia 105-102. The high-scoring game was tied at 92 at the end of 40 minutes, and the Crimson Tide came away with the win in overtime.