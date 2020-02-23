Covering every Georgia sport is a noble pursuit taken on by only one media outlet. However, with the deluge of coverage, it can be easy for some stories to get buried by more recent breaking news and go unnoticed. For that reason, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping the week’s top sports headlines.

This week, Georgia basketball wins in dramatic fashion, and softball shows some of its offensive strength. Also in the gym and on the diamond, our editors’ favorite stories of the week are profiles of a Georgia gymnast and two Bulldog baseball players.

Basketball

After the win over Auburn earlier this week, Georgia basketball travelled to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt’s three straight free throw misses in the final minute gave Georgia a chance, and it was Tyree Crump who took the game’s final shot.

TYREE CRUMP WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/sdM5aHWF8v — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 23, 2020

But, before Crump’s buzzer beater, Anthony Edwards had the game’s standout moment.

Baseball

Georgia outfielders Tucker Bradley and Chaney Rogers have been teammates for 11 seasons. From their travel ball team, the Georgia Bandits, putting up a 162-14 record, to their Chickamauga, Georgia high school team earning a state runners-up trophy, the pair has been successful. They are hoping to continue that success in their final seasons in Athens.

Gymnastics

Georgia gymnast Rachel Lukacs has a “rough and tough … we’re going to get this done mentality,” according to head coach Courtney Kupets Carter. It may be, in part, to her growing up with a wrestling coach father.

Football

Georgia and Clemson, two of the current powerhouses in college football are set to open their 2021 regular seasons against each other at Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. If fans like this matchup, they’ll love that the Bulldogs and Tigers have four more scheduled for the start of the next decade! The teams are set to play in 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033, in addition to a game in 2024.

Softball

Georgia softball used big offensive innings to fight through deficits this weekend. A six run sixth inning against No. 21 James Madison typified the weekend for the Bulldogs.