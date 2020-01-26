Covering every Georgia sport is a noble pursuit taken on by only one media outlet. However, with the deluge of coverage, it can be easy for some stories to get buried by more recent breaking news and go unnoticed. For that reason, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping the week’s top sports headlines.

This week, Georgia women’s basketball and gymnastics both prepared for top-10 matchups, and we have more analysis on Jamie Newman, Georgia football’s new graduate transfer quarterback.

Football

The Red & Black’s sports editor Augusta Stone spoke with Fox Sports South college football analyst James Bates about incoming graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman. Bates followed Newman’s play at Wake Forest. In the past two weeks, The Red & Black has written multiple times that Newman’s ability and experience make him the most likely candidate to start under center in the fall.

Gymnastics

Ahead of the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 25, the Georgia GymDogs spoke about their focus on mental aspects of competition. No. 18 Georgia competed in a quad meet with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Denver and No. 5 Alabama.

Swimming and diving

Last week, The Red & Black wrote a piece focusing on the dichotomy of individual and team success in NCAA swimming and diving. This week, the focus is on the role teamwork plays in individual success in the pool, with swimmers speaking about the additional goals, encouragement and intensity that the team-based setup creates.

Hockey

Georgia hockey will see its attendance capacity more than double with the building of a new arena at The Classic Center.

In July 2019, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission added a proposal to provide $34 million toward the construction of the new arena to the Special Purpose Local Options Sales Tax 2020 project list. Voters approved the project when they passed the SPLOST 2020 referendum in November.

Women’s basketball

After a win over No. 21 Arkansas on Thursday, Georgia women’s basketball was focused on its Sunday matchup with No. 1 South Carolina. At home, the Bulldogs will be looking to do better than the last time they faced a No. 1 ranked team — Baylor. The Bulldogs lost to Baylor 72-38 in December.