Covering every Georgia sport is a noble pursuit taken on by only one media outlet. However, with the deluge of coverage, it can be easy for some stories to get buried by more recent breaking news and go unnoticed. For that reason, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping the week’s top sports headlines.

This week, Georgia men's basketball and women’s tennis clinched important victories. Additionally, Georgia football announced the date for G-Day 2020.

Basketball

In a 63-48 win over Texas A&M, Anthony Edwards put up 29 points, but it was his work on the boards that stood out. Edwards finished the game with 15 rebounds, the most any one Georgia player has had in a game this season.

Hockey

Beyond wins and losses, sports are about gameday atmosphere, and Georgia hockey has a special contributor. Steve Eirish, the Zamboni driver at The Classic Center, has become a part of the Ice Dawgs hockey experience. The Red & Black spoke with Eirish and others involved with Georgia hockey about what makes him so unique.

Swimming and Diving

A major accident on I-85 canceled the last regular season meet of Georgia’s season. The Emory team was not involved in the crash but could not make the drive after I-85 was shut down.

Football

Georgia football announced the date for G-Day 2020. The red and black teams will suit up on Saturday, April 18 and give fans a first look at what to expect next season.

Tennis

It was threes all around for Georgia women’s tennis. The No. 3 ranked Bulldogs improved their record to 3-0 after freshman Anna Hertel clinched the victory over Georgia Tech in a three set match, winning 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.