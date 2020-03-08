200225_JCA_TennisvsMercer_411.jpg

Covering every Georgia sport is a noble pursuit taken on by only one media outlet. However, with the deluge of coverage, it can be easy for some stories to get buried by more recent breaking news and go unnoticed. For that reason, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping the week’s top sports headlines.

This week, men’s tennis head coach Manny Diaz surpasses a Georgia great, women’s basketball bows out of the SEC Tournament and men’s basketball’s Sahvir Wheeler talks about his experiences with rebuilding. 

Men’s Tennis 

On March 1, Georgia men’s tennis head coach Manny Diaz became the winningest head coach in SEC history when the team defeated Ohio State. Diaz surpassed the former record holder, Georgia legend Dan Magill, with his 707 at the aptly-named Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens. 

Women’s Basketball 

The Georgia women’s basketball team’s SEC tournament run ended as the team fell to the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. The loss put the Bulldogs’ record at 17-14 and hurts their chances of an NCAA tournament bid. 

Men’s Basketball 

Through Georgia men’s basketball’s rebuilding year, Sahvir Wheeler has been a main contributor. It is something he experienced in high school as well. 

Baseball 

It’s been an up-and-down first four games for starting pitcher and projected top-five MLB draft pick Emerson Hancock. But in Georgia baseball’s 5-0 victory against UMass on Friday, he created the momentum and carried the Bulldogs with 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings of work.

