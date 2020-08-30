As fall seasons draw near, the sports writers at The Red & Black are covering the buildup to another semester of sports affected by COVID-19 developments. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

In the past week, Georgia football continued to prepare for its season opener on Sept. 26, the SEC released start dates for fall sports other than football and former Bulldog golfers succeeded on the PGA Tour.

Football

Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL in practice. Blaylock was coming off a freshman season with the fifth-most receptions and second-most touchdowns on the team.

The AP released its Top 25 rankings on Monday with Georgia starting the season at No. 4 in the country. Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama sit as the top three in that order.

Fall Sports

Following the cancellation of fall sports championships except football, the SEC released new schedules and formats for the upcoming season. This includes changes to soccer, golf, tennis, cross country and volleyball.

Golf

Five former Georgia golfers finished in the top 20 of last weekend’s The Northern Trust tournament in Norton, Massachusetts. Harris English led the group of former Bulldogs while Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman and Bubba Watson finished behind English in the top 20.