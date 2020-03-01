Covering every Georgia sport is a noble pursuit taken on by only one media outlet. However, with the deluge of coverage, it can be easy for some stories to get buried by more recent breaking news and go unnoticed. For that reason, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping the week’s top sports headlines.

This week, our writers provide in depth looks at an injury trend and Bulldogs at the NFL Combine. Plus, Georgia basketball keeps its momentum going with a win over Arkansas.

Gymnastics

Senior Rachel Dickson and freshman Amanda Cashman are two of the 20 gymnasts across the NCAA to rupture their achilles. The achilles is the largest tendon in the body, and it’s a well-used part of the body in gymnastics. It is not an uncommon injury, but the Georgia is the only NCAA team to have multiple athletes suffer ruptures.

Football

Headed into the NFL Combine, our editors singled out three former Georgia players who were looking to improve their draft stock.

Baseball

Pitcher Ryan Webb led Georgia to a 6-5 win over in-state rivals Georgia Tech on Friday. The Bulldogs went on to win the away game on Saturday, setting themselves up for a possible series sweep on Sunday.

Basketball

Rayshaun Hammonds, one of Georgia basketball’s main producers, scored 22 points with nine rebounds in a home win over Arkansas. Senior Tyree Crump and the Georgia coaching staff noted that Hammonds came into the game looking like he was going to play a big role, and he did.

Track and Field

Elija Godwin was impaled by a javelin last spring. The sprinter was running backwards sprints and did not see the javelin sticking out behind him. Now, he is back and focused on running, and he may even try to and suit up for the football team.