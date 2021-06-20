This week in Georgia sports, current and former Georgia swimmers start strong at Olympic swim trials while Georgia track and field athletes look ahead to Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Olympic swim trials

Wave II Olympic Trials are officially underway at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and 25 former and current Bulldog swimmers are looking to claim a spot on the United States Tokyo 2021 team. Georgia has placed a team member on the United States swim team for every Olympics since Seoul in 1988, and that streak continues in 2021 as Chase Kalisz placed first in the men’s 400 individual medley final on opening night.

Olympic track and field trials

Fresh off top 10 finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, Bulldog track and field stars turn their attention to the looming U.S. Olympic Team Trials set to begin June 18. Within both the men’s and women’s squads lay several Olympic hopefuls looking to book their tickets to Tokyo 2020.

First African American scholarship baseball player at Georgia

In 1986, 20 years after Tulane’s Stephen Martin became the first varsity African American baseball player in the Southeastern Conference, Steve Carter became the first African American scholarship baseball player at Georgia. The achievement went unrecognized at the time, but for those close to Steve Carter, it’s a fitting accolade for someone who’s seemingly always provided opportunities for others.