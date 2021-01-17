This week in Georgia sports, the women’s basketball team improved to 11-1 while the men’s basketball team won its first SEC game against Ole Miss. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Men’s basketball

Georgia men’s basketball ended its four-game conference losing streak with a close 78-74 win over Ole Miss on Saturday night. While the Bulldogs weren’t able to find their groove in the first half, they came back onto the court with energy in the second half. Tye Fagan was the catalyst for Georgia’s offense, shooting 9-for-9 from the field and finished the game with a team-high 19 points.

Women’s basketball

Georgia women’s basketball came back from a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat No. 23 Tennessee 67-66 on the road Thursday night. This win gave Georgia its first victory in Knoxville, Tennessee, since 1996, and ended the Volunteers’ 15-game winning streak against the Bulldogs. Senior Que Morrison gave Georgia the spark it needed by putting up 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Gymnastics

Georgia's gymnastics team fell to top-ranked Florida on Friday night 197.25-196.075 in Gainesville, Florida, giving the GymDogs their first loss of the season. The Gators have now remained on top in this rivalry meeting for two consecutive seasons. Georgia competed without Mikayla Magee, who had the GymDogs’ highest score on vault against Missouri.

Track and field

Georgia’s men’s and women’s track and field teams had a strong performance at the Clemson Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina. Concluding their first event of the indoor season, the Bulldogs finished with 14 total victories. Four Bulldogs, Jessica Drop in the mile, Matthew Boling in the 60-meter dash, Jasmine Moore in the long jump and Julia Fixsen in the pole vault secured national top marks on Friday.

Men’s tennis

Georgia men’s tennis finished Day One of the MLK Invitational with a 10-2 record between singles and doubles on Saturday morning in Atlanta. The Bulldogs faced off against Georgia Southern, winning eight of their matchups, and SEC rival South Carolina to earn two additional victories. Georgia returns to the courts Sunday at 9 a.m. to wrap up the final day of the MLK Invitational.

Swimming and diving

After an eight-week hiatus, the Georgia swimming and diving team returned to the pool with ease to sweep South Carolina at Gabrielsen Natatorium. The Bulldogs closed out the meet with 26 first-place finishes, resulting in a 184-116 victory for the No. 3 women’s team and a 179.5-103.5 victory for the No. 2 men’s team. Georgia’s last regular season meet of the year will be against Tennessee on Jan. 23 at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center.