This week in Georgia sports, the men’s basketball team extended its three-game winning streak against Vanderbilt the women’s basketball team defeated Alabama in overtime. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Men’s basketball

The Georgia men’s basketball team narrowly defeated Vanderbilt 73-70 thanks to a game-winning block from Toumani Camara on Saturday night in Stegeman Coliseum. This win improved the Bulldogs’ overall record to 12-6 and 5-6 in the SEC. Georgia tied its season-best field goal percentage on the dot shooting 27-for-46 (59%) from the field. Georgia will travel to College Station, Texas, to take on the Aggies on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

In an overtime showdown, No. 25 Georgia women’s basketball defeated Alabama 83-76 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Thursday night. Que Morrison was all over the court with 25 points, eight rebounds and five steals to help Georgia come out strong. Next, Georgia will host Auburn for a second time this season on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Men’s tennis

Georgia men’s tennis added another victory to its winning streak on Friday against Georgia Tech 5-2 at the Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Center in Athens. The Bulldogs are now 4-0 this season. Blake Croyder and Billy Rowe took down the No. 41-ranked duo, Andres Martin and Keshav Chopra of Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs now have a week off before they play No. 18 Central Florida on Feb. 13 at noon.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball fell to Arkansas 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-23) Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum to close out the two-match series. The Bulldogs’ other loss was on Thursday night 3-1. The final set of the night was a back and forth battle that came down to the wire with a tie at 23 but Arkansas finished out the last two points strong offensively. Georgia will be back in Stegeman Coliseum next weekend to host No. 3 Kentucky at 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.