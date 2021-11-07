To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Georgia continued its run of dominance in 2021, defeating Missouri 43-6. The Georgia passing attack led the way for the Bulldogs, as Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels finished the game with 337 passing yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs are now 9-0 this season and will remain the No. 1 ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings this week.

Daniels’ return is noteworthy, as it was his first game action in over a month. After Bennett passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Daniels took over in the third quarter and completed seven of 11 passes for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Soccer

Georgia soccer suffered a defeat against LSU in SEC tournament play on Monday. After the match remained deadlocked at 0-0 for 110 minutes, the Bulldogs fell in penalties 5-4. Georgia will now hope to be selected for the NCAA tournament in December.

Hockey

Georgia hockey general manager John Camp strives to teach his players to be more than just hockey players, emphasizing giving back to the community in a number of ways. Their community outreach includes events with Nuçi’s space, support for Bulldogs Battling Breast Cancer and participation in the Veterans Cup in Macon.

Braves World Series

The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series since 1995 by defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series. While the Braves provided one historic championship, it is possible that Georgia football can continue the positive trend.

Cross Country

Georgia’s men’s cross country team finished eighth place with 223 points, while the women finished in 12th with 292 points at the SEC Championships at the Gans Creek Course in Columbia, Missouri.