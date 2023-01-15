Every Sunday, The Red & Black will take a look back at the week’s top stories from the sports desk, highlighting conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics.

The football team took down TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the third national title in program history. Stetson Bennett threw for over 300 yards in the game, racking up six total touchdowns in his final performance as a Bulldog. Bennett was Georgia’s first Heisman finalist since 1992, and in the national championship, he put in one of his best performances yet.

The men’s basketball team started the week with a hard-fought win against Mississippi State, and built on that victory by defeating Ole Miss a few days later. Terry Roberts has set the tone for the Bulldogs this year, and is leading the team in both points and assists. Georgia is boasting a record of 13-4-1, though Kentucky will look to stop that momentum in Lexington on Tuesday.

Georgia’s gymnastics team had its first conference competition on Friday, on the road in Missouri. Despite starting strong, the Bulldogs faltered in the later legs of the event, falling to 2-2 on the season. The team will have four meets over the next five days, so the group will have ample opportunity to recover from the loss.

It was a mixed week for the women’s basketball team, which defeated Florida before dropping a game to Ole Miss. Brittney Smith tallied 40 points over the outings, leading Georgia in scoring for both games. The Bulldogs are 2-3 against conference opponents thus far, but they’ll need to improve upon that record if they hope to stay afloat in a competitive SEC race.

Georgia officially celebrated its national championship victory on Saturday, complete with a parade and a ceremony inside Sanford Stadium. The event showcased Georgia’s trophy, which will be staying with the Bulldogs for the second year in a row. Now, the team will turn its sights to the offseason — though for some players, the offseason means preparing for a future in the NFL.