While football did not play this weekend, Georgia baseball returned to action in the Fall World Series and soccer prepares to enter the SEC tournament. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Perhaps the biggest question mark surrounding Georgia football is the quarterback position. This problem has been in the works for years and is now rearing its head in the 2020 season with both Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis failing to lock up the starting position.

After last week’s loss against Florida, the Bulldogs no longer control their own destiny to the SEC Championship Game. Between quarterback issues and injuries, fans are frustrated at the outcome of the 2020 season so far.

Soccer

Georgia soccer begins the SEC tournament today against Auburn. Last time these two teams met, Auburn gave the Bulldogs their first loss of the season winning 1-0 in Athens. This time, Georgia will be without 13 players, nine due to positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantines while four are due to injuries.

Basketball

Georgia men’s basketball starts Nov. 25 against Columbus State in Stegeman Coliseum. Head coach Tom Crean met with media virtually on Thursday to discuss COVID-19 health and safety protocols, eight new players on the team and the busy preseason.

Baseball

Georgia baseball began its Fall World Series at Foley Field with the roster split into two teams, team Red and team Black. Team Red won Game 1 by a score of 6-1 while Team Black won Game 2 in a 5-0 shutout behind dominant pitching to even the series at 1-1.

Recruiting

Nov. 11 was the first day of the 2020-21 regular signing period for non-football and basketball recruits. The same day was also the first day of basketball’s early signing period. The Red & Black has put together a list of athletes who have signed with Georgia.