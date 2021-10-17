To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 11 Kentucky 30-13 in a battle of the last two unbeaten teams in the SEC. After finishing the first half with a 14-7 lead, Georgia took over in the second half, building a 30-7 lead before a late touchdown by Kentucky finished the scoring.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers continues to blossom into a star. Bowers finished with five receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Along with Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick, Georgia boasts one of the deepest tight end groups in the nation.

Soccer

Georgia drew 0-0 on the road against South Carolina on Friday night. The Bulldogs are now 2-0-1 in games against SEC East opponents. Goalkeeper Emory Wegener had another strong performance with seven saves, earning her 18th career clean sheet.

Cross country

Sixth-year senior Michael Hans discussed his role as a leader for the cross country team as he enters his final collegiate season. Hans hopes to leave a long-lasting legacy in Athens as he prepares to move on after the season.

Women’s golf

Women’s golf took first place in the two-day Illinois invitational, posting the second-best tournament score in school history. Georgia finished the competition with a combined 15-under 849, tying Louisville to earn the title.

Hockey

Georgia Hockey lost to Georgia Tech 4-3 on Friday night. The Bulldogs rallied from a 4-1 deficit but couldn’t come all the way back. It was the final game of the team’s “Pink in the Rink” event, and the Bulldogs' record is now 6-2 on the season.

Women’s tennis

Two tennis players advanced to the main draw of the ITA Southeast Regional, as senior Alee Clayton advanced in singles as well as doubles with partner Lea Ma.