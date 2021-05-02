This week in Georgia sports, baseball lost its series against Auburn and multiple women’s tennis athletes received SEC honors. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Baseball

In the deciding game of the series Saturday afternoon, Georgia baseball fell to Auburn 9-7 at Foley Field. Even after Georgia’s late scoring in the bottom of the ninth inning, it wasn’t enough to take the lead from the Tigers. Georgia will be back on the field May 7 against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 7:30 p.m.

Women’s golf

While many athletes on the Georgia women’s golf team have their family lined up following them around the course, Taiwanese-native Jo Hua Hung instead has friends from the Taiwanese Student Association by her side. Despite the challenges she’s faced moving to the United States, she’s been able to find success both on and off the course.

Women’s tennis

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday afternoon that Georgia women’s tennis head coach Jeff Wallace earned Coach of the Year for the sixth time in his career. In his 36th season, Wallace has coached the No. 3 Bulldogs to an overall 20-1 record with an unbeaten conference record, leading Georgia to both the SEC regular-season title and SEC Tournament title. Katarina Jokic was also named SEC Player of the Year, as she was perfect in dual-match play, going 15-0 and 24-1 overall.

Track and field

After a seven-year recovery from a torn labrum in 2014, Marie-Therese Obst has been eager to perform at her full potential as a javelin thrower for Georgia track and field. However, ever since she arrived in Athens in fall 2017 for the start of her collegiate career, it has been a constant battle of recovery and frustration. Now in her final season at Georgia, she is ready to leave her mark. Obst has won four straight meets this season and has her sights set on the SECs, NCAAs and the chance to make a spot on her home country’s Olympic team.

UGA students reflect on their first G-Day experience

Georgia football’s annual G-Day spring game was held on April 17 with a limited capacity of 20,524 in Sanford Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols. For some students, the 2021 match-up was their first time experiencing G-Day. The scrimmage provided many Georgia football fans with excitement as the upcoming 2021-22 season approaches.