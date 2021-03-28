This week in Georgia sports, Kirby Smart mentioned more about George Pickens' injury and the women’s basketball team lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Head coach Kirby Smart discussed the realities of junior wide receiver George Pickens’ injury as he prepares to have surgery on his ACL. Smart also highlighted the necessity for other wide receivers to step up during Pickens’ absence, which should prove to be possible considering Georgia’s emphasis on the ‘next man up’ mentality. Smart mentioned that the offense is ahead of the defense still having much room to improve.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball swept Ole Miss to round out its regular season, winning their final game 3-2. Most notable in the final game was sophomore Kacie Evans tallying up 24 kills, a season and team high. It was also the final game for four seniors on the team.

Women’s basketball

The Georgia women’s basketball team lost to Oregon 57-50 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This was due to a mixed combination of factors, including Georgia not being able to hit crucial shots and a momentum-shifting third quarter run by Oregon.

Gymnastics

The GymDogs’ season took an unfortunate turn when it was announced they would not be competing in the SEC championship meet due to COVID-19 complications. This has proved to be especially upsetting for the underclassman, who have failed to compete in a postseason in their collegiate careers. However, with an NCAA regional tournament approaching, the upperclassmen are looking to motivate and support the underclassman as they approach their first-ever postseason competition.

Equestrian

The Georgia equestrian team lost to Auburn 15-5 on Saturday. This has diminished its opportunity for an SEC championship title, although there were many standout performances from the Georgia riders.