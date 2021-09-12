This week in Georgia sports, football defeated UAB 56-7, soccer defeated Presbyterian 5-1 and volleyball fell to Florida State. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Georgia football played its first home game of the season against UAB. The Bulldogs defeated the Blazers 56-7 and moved to 2-0 on the season. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett got his first start since the Bulldogs’ November 2020 matchup with Florida.

Georgia’s defense is off to a near perfect start to the season. They’ve allowed three points, zero touchdowns, 354 yards of offense and forced six turnovers in the first eight quarters of the season.

Soccer

Georgia soccer continued to dominate offensively with a 5-1 victory over Presbyterian. The Bulldogs are now 6-1 on the season and have scored 32 goals in their first seven matches. Freshman Danielle Lewin scored two goals to take her season total to seven goals.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball came up short in 5 sets against Florida State on Thursday night. The Bulldogs also fell against Florida Gulf Coast on Friday night, extending their losing streak to four in a row.