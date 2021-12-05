To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No.1 Georgia was defeated by Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game. It’s the first loss of the season for Georgia, and the Bulldogs will now await the College Football Playoff’s rankings to see if their national title hopes are still alive.

Stetson Bennett’s performance was a disappointing echo of his 2020 start against the Crimson Tide. Bennett threw two interceptions, including a pick six that made the score 38-17 and effectively put the game out of reach.

Georgia’s secondary was dominated by Bryce Young and the Alabama offense. Alabama’s 41 points were by far the most any team has put up against the Bulldogs’ defense this season, and most of that production came on passes.

Women’s Basketball

No. 20 Georgia continued its fantastic start to the season with a 66-56 victory over Texas Tech, the team’s seventh straight win to open the season.

Men’s Basketball

Georgia men’s basketball got its biggest victory of the season so far, upsetting No. 18 Memphis 82-79. The victory ended the Bulldogs’ four-game losing streak.

The win was also the 400th career victory for Georgia head coach Tom Crean.

Soccer

Georgia soccer hired a new head coach this week, as Keidane McAlpine joined the Bulldogs from USC. McAlpine led the Trojans to a national championship and 2016 and his teams have made eight straight NCAA tournament appearances.