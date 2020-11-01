Volleyball, swimming and diving and football all enjoyed victories over the past week while cross country competed in the SEC championships. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports desk offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

No. 5 Georgia brought its record to 4-1 after defeating Kentucky on the road following its first loss of the season to Alabama. The passing game has yet to find an identity with the quarterback position still in question halfway through the season and the Bulldogs are suffering from multiple injuries on both sides of the ball.

The Bulldogs’ win over Kentucky was a showing of Georgia’s strong running game. Specifically, the performance of Zamir White, who finished with 136 yards and one touchdown on 26 rushing attempts. It was White’s first game with more than 100 rushing yards.

Swimming and diving

The Georgia swimming and diving teams won comfortably against Florida. The No. 4 ranked women’s team won 184-116 and the No. 8 ranked men’s team won 165.5-134.5. In total, the Bulldogs won a combined 23 events between the men’s and women’s competitions.

Cross country

The men’s cross country team finished third in the SEC championship with 121 points while the women’s team placed eighth with 249 points. Redshirt sophomore Sam Bowers led the men’s team with an overall time of 24:07.4 and senior Samantha Drop led the women’s team with a time of 20:44.7.

Volleyball

Georgia brought its record to 2-2 on the season with a 3-2 victory over Tennessee. Sophomore Amber Stivrins posted her first double-double as a Bulldog with 20 kills and 13 digs.