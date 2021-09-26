This week in Georgia sports, football defeated Vanderbilt 62-0 while soccer drew Mississippi State 1-1. Men’s golf and women’s tennis have had strong starts with much of the season still to come. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

In Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt, tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey both had career days. McConkey finished the game with four receptions and scored his first two touchdowns of his collegiate career. Bowers scored two touchdowns and caught for 69 yards.

The Bulldogs continued their season of defensive dominance, shutting out the Commodores to stay undefeated in the 2021 season. After its defeat against Vanderbilt, Georgia now averages 5.75 points allowed per game in 2021.

Soccer

After a strong start to the 2021 season, Georgia soccer is now 0-1-1 in the SEC after drawing with Mississippi State and losing to Auburn. Mollie Belisle and Dani Murguia both scored against Mississippi State but tied 2-2 after being up 2-0.

Men’s golf

After finishing in sixth in the Carmel Cup, Georgia men’s golf is excited about the performance of multiple young players on the team. Freshman Maxwell Ford finished even-par 216 and placed 20th individually while fellow freshman Buck Brumlow shot with a 3-over 219.

Women’s tennis

The Georgia women’s tennis team made its return to the courts for the start of the fall season on Friday in San Francisco. The Bulldogs competed in the Battle of the Bay against a group of schools including Pepperdine, Kansas and USC.