This week in Georgia sports, the women’s basketball team dropped to 12-2 while men’s basketball's two-game conference winning streak ended against Florida. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Men’s basketball

Defending the paint, questionable guard play and missed free throws contributed to Georgia’s 92-84 loss against Florida on Saturday in Stegeman Coliseum. Georgia was outrebounded 41-27 by Florida, its largest gap of the year. Head coach Tom Crean was bewildered by the loss because of the way his team had been performing in practices leading up to the game.

Gymnastics

Georgia gymnastics lost by close margins 197.2-196.375 to No. 5 LSU on Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. Despite the GymDogs earning their best overall score thus far this season, it was not enough to conquer the meet, as the Tigers outscored Georgia in every event. However, the GymDogs had their best performance on the balance beam this season.

Women’s basketball

Season-high turnovers hurt Georgia women’s basketball in a tough 62-50 loss against No. 4 South Carolina on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena. Both Georgia and South Carolina combined for a total of 43 turnovers, but the Gamecocks were able to capitalize off of Georgia’s errors with 22 points. Georgia ended with just seven points off of South Carolina’s turnovers. Georgia struggled to finish at the rim the entire night, making 33.8% of its field goals, which is the Bulldogs’ second-lowest shooting performance this season.

Men’s tennis

No. 10 Georgia men’s tennis swept Mercer 7-0 in its dual match season opener at Lindsey Hopkins Indoor Courts in Athens Friday afternoon. The first Bulldog win of the day came from Philip Henning and Erick Grevelius, who defeated Mercer’s Andrew Branicki and Samuel Macleod, 6-2.

Swimming and diving

Georgia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams wrapped up their final regular-season meet with a split result against Tennessee at Allan Jones Aquatic Center on Saturday morning. The split came after a crucial win for the Bulldogs in the men’s 400-yard freestyle relay thanks to senior Javier Acevado, sophomore Zach Hils, freshman Jake Magahey and sophomore Dillon Downing. Georgia will now shift its focus on the upcoming SEC swimming and diving championships beginning in mid-February.