This week in Georgia sports, men’s basketball, gymnastics and men’s tennis all fell to SEC competitors. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Baseball

The Georgia baseball team trumped Evansville 6-5 thanks to a walk-off single by Riley King in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader at Foley Field. Freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with one RBI and freshman pitcher Jaden Woods allowed three earned runs with two strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings pitched. The Bulldogs will close out their series against the Purple Aces on Sunday at noon.

Men’s tennis

No. 12 Georgia men’s tennis fell to No. 3 Tennessee 4-2 in its SEC opener on Friday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. The Bulldogs’ lineup was a bit unusual as freshman Tyler Zink did not play, Blake Croyder left during the match due to injury and Philip Henning returned to the court after missing a week of practice. The Bulldogs will continue their SEC play at home next weekend, facing off against Ole Miss on Feb. 26 and Mississippi State on Feb. 28.

Softball

Georgia softball overcame an early three-run deficit against Kent State to defeat the Golden Eagles 11-3 at Jack Turner Stadium. In the third inning alone, the Bulldogs scored six runs. Lacey Fincher, Sydney Chambley and Sydney Kuma all hit home runs to help seal the win for the Bulldogs. Georgia will finish out the Georgia Classic on Sunday against Kent State at 2 p.m.

Gymnastics

After achieving a season-high score against Alabama on Feb. 12, Georgia gymnastics fell to Auburn 197.05-196.15 in Auburn, Alabama, on Friday night. The GymDogs struggled to reach their best for most of the evening, despite scoring a season-high score on vault. Georgia will hit the road next week to take on Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, on Feb. 26.

Men’s basketball

Georgia men’s basketball lost to Florida 70-63 on Saturday afternoon in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. Despite a 14-4 run late in the second half, the Bulldogs were unable to take the lead from the Gators after a sloppy first-half performance. As Georgia's overall record falls to 13-9, the Bulldogs will prepare to host LSU on Feb. 23.