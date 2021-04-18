This week in Georgia sports, Georgia football had its first G-Day game since 2019 and baseball’s head coach Scott Stricklin extended his contract. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

The Red team defeated the Black team 28-23 in Georgia football’s annual intrasquad game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Carson Beck led the Black team and finished with 22 completed pass attempts of 30, with 236 passing yards and two touchdowns. From the secondary, the Black team allowed 382 total passing yards, while the Red team allowed 302 passing yards.

Baseball

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin has agreed to a contract extension through 2026, per a Thursday release from the University of Georgia Athletic Association. Stricklin’s original contract was set to expire in 2023 and his $650,000 annual salary will remain the same. His record as the Bulldogs’ head coach sits at 224-172 since he began in 2013.

Reaction to MLB All-Star Game decision

Major League Baseball announced on April 2 that the 2021 All-Star Game and Draft will be moved out of Atlanta after Georgia’s new voting bill, Senate Bill 202, was passed. The new bill includes photo ID requirements for voting absentee by mail and less time to apply for mail-in ballots. The Red & Black asked University of Georgia students their thoughts on the MLB’s decision to move the game out of Atlanta, how they think it will affect the Atlanta Braves and the potential backlash the MLB would have received if they kept the game in Atlanta.