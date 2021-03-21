This week in Georgia sports, Kirby Smart explains the first week of spring practice and Joni Taylor discusses NCAA Tournament disparities. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed how the team looks one week into spring practice, the improvements needed from the defense and an update on Kelee Ringo’s injury in a virtual press conference on Thursday. Given the fact that spring practice did not occur last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smart emphasized how this team is “lightyears” ahead of where they were last spring. When discussing Ringo’s condition, he said how proud he was of the way Ringo has taken on this year and has never once checked out mentally given his injury.

Soccer

Georgia soccer is now on a three-game losing streak after falling to Clemson 3-1 on Saturday at the Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina. The Bulldogs’ overall record now shifts to 3-7-2. Georgia’s only goal came from Mollie Belisle, assisted by sophomore Mallie Mckenzie in the opening two minutes of the game.

Women’s basketball

Over the past couple of days, people on social media were outranged over the differences between the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament amenities. Head coach Joni Taylor said that Georgia read the 90-page tournament manual and was aware that there would be no weight room until the Sweet 16 due to a lack of space available. Although, Taylor did not excuse the fact there are obvious inequality disparities between the the two tournaments.

Club hockey

Georgia club hockey's fate has remained the same since last year, suffering back-to-back lost seasons. Due to the fact that the hockey team is labeled as a club team and not a varsity one, the University of Georgia has prohibited all club sports from traveling or hosting competitions due to COVID-19 guidelines. Excluding tournament play, the Ice Dawgs had 30 of 31 games on their 2020-21 schedule canceled with only one remaining on April 6, but many athletes are doubtful it will occur.

Swimming and diving

When redshirt senior Javier Acevedo came to the Georgia, his goal was to always make an Olympic team as a member of the University of Georgia. However, when he decided to redshirt and begin training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, his dreams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After all of the sacrifices he made, he says they weren’t for nothing and that now he knows exactly what he has to do to get ready for the 2021 Olympic trials.