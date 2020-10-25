While Georgia football had a bye week, sports in Athens didn’t stop as Georgia's equestrian, tennis and swimming and diving teams were in action. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Nearly halfway through the 2020 season, the Bulldogs are 3-1 and sit on top of the SEC East standings. With six games left in the season, the quarterback situation, rushing game and penalties remain areas of concern for Georgia.

Soccer

Georgia is currently tied with Mississippi State for the third seed in the SEC as teams prepare for the conference tournament to end the regular season. With three games left in the regular season, Georgia looks to get the highest seeding possible to set themselves up for postseason success.

Equestrian

In its first meet of the season, No. 4 equestrian fell to No. 1 Auburn 10-8 at the UGA Equestrian Complex in Bishop, Georgia. Freshman Jordan Toering and junior Lindsay Guynn earned Most Outstanding Performance honors.

Tennis

On the second day of the Bulldog Invitational, Georgia women’s tennis struggled in doubles competition but went 6-2 across singles matches. The Bulldogs ended the day going 9-6 and will end the competition on Oct. 25.

Swimming and diving

In both team’s first competition since March, the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned lopsided victories against South Carolina. The women won by a score of 165.5-129.5 and the men finished with a 182-97 victory.