To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Georgia defeated Tennessee 41-17 in its final SEC matchup of the regular season. The Georgia defense held an explosive Tennessee offense to just seven second half points, and the Bulldogs rushed for 274 yards on the night. Georgia is now 10-0 this season.

Running back James Cook had an outstanding game for Georgia, rushing 10 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns and adding three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Men’s Basketball

Georgia men's basketball fell 73-68 on the road to Cincinnati for its first loss of the young 2021 season. The Bulldogs were led offensively by Braelen Bridges who finished with a career-high 24 points. Aaron Cook posted the game's only double-double with 10 points and 10 assists.

Women’s Basketball

Georgia’s women’s basketball team also tipped off the 2021 season. The Bulldogs defeated Gardner-Webb 97-45 on Thursday night to earn their first victory over the year. Head coach Joni Taylor’s team wasted no time getting out to a huge 28-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Swimming & Diving

Georgia swimmers Henré Louw and Duné Coetzee are both from the same hometown of Pretoria, South Africa, and now they reunite on the same team over 8,300 miles away from where they grew up.

Soccer

Georgia fired soccer head coach Bill on Tuesday after the team missed out on a spot in the NCAA tournament. Lesesne finishes his Georgia career with a record of 43-64-18.

Tennis

Georgia tennis landed a huge recruit this week as the No. 3 prospect in the nation, Ethan Quinn, will continue his tennis career in Athens.