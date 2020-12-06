While No. 8 Georgia football’s game against Vanderbilt was postponed, Georgia men’s and women’s basketball teams earned victories over the week. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black sports offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

To accommodate various schedule changes due to COVID-19, the SEC announced updated schedules for the final two weeks of the season. Georgia is set to play at Missouri on Dec. 12 and will end the regular season at home against Vanderbilt on Dec. 19.

Men’s basketball

Georgia men’s basketball improved to 3-0 after a 98-65 win over Jacksonville in Stegeman Coliseum Friday night. The Bulldogs increased their defensive intensity while Toumani Camara, Sahvir Wheeler and Justin Kier all scored double-digit points.

Women’s basketball

The Georgia women’s basketball team earned its 1,000 win in program history after defeating East Carolina 66-45. Senior guard Que Morrison led Georgia with 13 points and sophomore Javyn Nicholson followed close behind with 12 points.

Athletic Department

Following his announcement to retire as athletic director on Nov. 30, Greg McGarity discussed several moments during his tenure including the firing of former football head coach Mark Richt, hiring current head coach Kirby Smart and the coronavirus pandemic. Former senior deputy athletic director Josh Brooks will serve as interim AD starting Jan. 1, 2021.