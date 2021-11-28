To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Football

Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 45-0 to complete a 12-0 regular season. The Bulldogs will play in Atlanta again next week as they take on No. 3 Alabama in the SEC championship game.

Georgia’s 12-0 finish is the first in program history, and the first undefeated regular season for the Bulldogs since 1982.

Women’s Basketball

Georgia women’s basketball defeated Marquette by a score of 70-45. The win improves the team's season record to 6-0 overall coming out of the Daytona Beach Invitational.

Men’s Basketball

Men’s basketball lost to Northwestern 78-62 in the Roman Legends Classic on Nov. 23. Tom Crean’s team has struggled to find its footing so far this season with a 2-4 record.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball bounced back in its second match against LSU to end the 2021 season with a five-set victory.

Swimming & Diving

In the team’s final competition of 2021, Georgia swimming and diving had a strong showing at the Georgia Tech invitational, as the women’s team finished in first and the men’s team finished in fifth.