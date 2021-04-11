This week in Georgia sports, Georgia women’s tennis finished its undefeated regular season in the SEC and Georgia baseball won its series against top-ranked Vanderbilt. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Women’s tennis

The No. 3 Georgia women’s tennis remained undefeated in SEC play after beating No. 17 Auburn 4-2 Saturday afternoon at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex. Saturday’s match was senior day, where senior Katarina Jokic and graduate students Marta Gonzalez and Elena Christofi were all honored before the Bulldogs’ final home match of the regular season. Georgia will begin preparing for the SEC Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which will take place from April 19 through April 23.

Baseball

Georgia baseball took down top-ranked Vanderbilt 9-1 to win the series on Saturday afternoon, moving its overall record to 20-11 on the season. This is the Bulldogs’ first series win over a top-ranked opponent since 1993. Next up, Georgia will face Georgia State on April 13 at Foley Field for the start of a five-game homestand.

Volleyball

Georgia volleyball’s Phoebe Awoleye was one of seven to be named to the 2020-21 SEC All-Freshman team on April 4. Awoleye is only the third Bulldog to receive that honor under head coach Tom Black’s tenure. At middle blocker, Awoleye started in 17 of Georgia’s 18 matches this season, led the team in blocks with 63 and was fifth in the SEC in blocks per set with 1.05.

UGA students discuss pay for studen t-athletes

Intercollegiate student-athletes benefiting from their name, image and likeness cou become a reality in Georgia. On March 31, the Georgia General Assembly passed H.B. 617 to allow student athletes in Georgia to benefit from their name, image and likeness. It passed 43-8 in the Senate and 163-5 in the House.