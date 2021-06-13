This week in Georgia sports, Georgia softball coach Lu Harris-Champer retires, two former Georgia golfers qualify for the US Open, Georgia basketball adds two coaches to its staff and three Georgia women's tennis players honored as All-Americans. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

Softball

Coming off a trip to the Women’s College World Series in her 21st season as the Georgia softball head coach, Lu Harris-Champer has announced that she will retire. Harris-Champer has been a collegiate coach for 25 seasons dating back to 1996. She concludes her career with 1,168 victories, good enough to be among the top-25 all-time in NCAA history.

Golf

After finishing tied for third in the final qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club, Georgia men’s golf alumni Spencer Ralston and Greyson Sigg qualified to play in the 2021 US Open. As teammates in 2017, Ralston and Sigg appeared in every tournament for the Bulldogs, leading the team with scoring averages of 71.56 and 70.50, respectively.

Men’s basketball

Tom Crean announced the additions of Wade Mason and J.D. Powell in the roles of assistant coach and director of recruiting and operations respectively. Mason and Powell join a Georgia squad that is looking to rebuild after a disappointing end to its 2020-21 campaign.

Women’s tennis

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association recognized three Georgia women’s tennis players for their outstanding play on Monday. Katarina Jokic and Ariana Arseneault earned the distinction of All-American for their doubles play, while Jokic and Meg Kowalski were honored for their play in singles.